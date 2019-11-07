Home

COOPER Frank Peter
(Peter) Elizabeth, Mary and John would like
to thank all relatives and friends for their cards, kind words and messages of sympathy following the recent
sad loss of their dad Peter.
Thank you for all the generous donations, totalling £132,
for the benefit of Mind charity.
Special thanks to all those involved in Peter's care since March of this year, for their care, compassion and support. Heartfelt thanks to those
who attended the funeral service, which was a lovely tribute to Peter
and a great comfort to the family.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 7, 2019
