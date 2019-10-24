|
COOPER Frank Peter (PETER) Died peacefully on Tuesday 15th October 2019, in The Laurels Nursing Home, and of Scawthorpe, aged 88 years. Much loved and sadly missed by all his family. Funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only
by request please but, if desired, donations may be made in lieu for MIND; a collection plate will be available at the crematorium. Enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster, DN1 3DJ, telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019