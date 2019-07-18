|
O'HALLORAN Francis Michael
"Frank" 29 January 1939 - 8 July 2019
Peacefully at home,
and from Dalkey, Eire,
Frank, a teacher in Doncaster from
1964 until 1999, former Headteacher
of The McAuley Catholic High School,
dearly loved and loving
husband, father, grandfather,
father- in- law, uncle, friend
and mentor to many.
"SOSA I SIOCHAIN"
Rest in Peace
Requiem Mass at 2.30pm
on Monday, 22nd July, at
St. Peter in Chains, Doncaster, followed
by cremation at Rose Hill at 4pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to The Chatsfield Suite DRI and Leukaemia UK.
Bramley's Funeral Service,
78 Askern Road, Bentley.
Tel. 01302 874197
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 18, 2019