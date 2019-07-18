Home

Bramleys Funeral Service
78 Askern Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 0EW
01302 637812
Requiem Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
14:30
St. Peter in Chains
Doncaster
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
16:00
Rose Hill
Francis O'Halloran Notice
O'HALLORAN Francis Michael
"Frank" 29 January 1939 - 8 July 2019
Peacefully at home,
and from Dalkey, Eire,
Frank, a teacher in Doncaster from
1964 until 1999, former Headteacher
of The McAuley Catholic High School,
dearly loved and loving
husband, father, grandfather,
father- in- law, uncle, friend
and mentor to many.

"SOSA I SIOCHAIN"
Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass at 2.30pm
on Monday, 22nd July, at
St. Peter in Chains, Doncaster, followed
by cremation at Rose Hill at 4pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to The Chatsfield Suite DRI and Leukaemia UK.
Bramley's Funeral Service,
78 Askern Road, Bentley.
Tel. 01302 874197
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 18, 2019
