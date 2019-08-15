|
BAKER Francis Passed away peacefully at her home in Carcroft on 8th August. Aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Arthur (Snowy). Also a loving Mum,
Mother-in-Law and Nana.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed"
Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 21st August at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley, 2.00pm. No flowers by request, a donation to the North Yorkshire Air Ambulance will be greatly appreciated.
A collection plate will be available at the Crematorium. Enquiries to
Hickling's Funeral Service,
4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019