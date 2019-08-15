Home

Hicklings Funeral Service (Adwick-le-Street)
4-12 Church Lane
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN6 7AQ
01302 723229
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
14:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Cantley
Francis Baker Notice
BAKER Francis Passed away peacefully at her home in Carcroft on 8th August. Aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Arthur (Snowy). Also a loving Mum,
Mother-in-Law and Nana.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed"
Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 21st August at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley, 2.00pm. No flowers by request, a donation to the North Yorkshire Air Ambulance will be greatly appreciated.
A collection plate will be available at the Crematorium. Enquiries to
Hickling's Funeral Service,
4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019
