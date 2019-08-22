|
|
|
DAY Frances Irene Peacefully passed away on
14th August 2019, aged 93 years.
A loving wife of the late Charles Reginald, a much loved mum of Nigel and Jonathan, Sister of Gillian, Susan and the late Marian. The Funeral Service will take place at St Aidan's Church, Wheatley on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 3pm, followed by Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu to be shared for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and
Bransby Horses Rescue and Welfare.
Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ; telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019