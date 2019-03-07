|
Pendlebury Florence
(Flo) Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 16th February 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife to the late Bill, and a dear sister to Charley. Flo will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Flowers welcome and donations can be made towards The Air Ambulance.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Peter's Church, Askern on Wednesday 13th March 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 2.20pm.
All enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster, telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
