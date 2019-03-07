Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
13:00
St. Peter's Church
Askern
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Pendlebury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Pendlebury

Notice Condolences

Florence Pendlebury Notice
Pendlebury Florence
(Flo) Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 16th February 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife to the late Bill, and a dear sister to Charley. Flo will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Flowers welcome and donations can be made towards The Air Ambulance.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Peter's Church, Askern on Wednesday 13th March 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 2.20pm.
All enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster, telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.