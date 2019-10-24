|
|
|
Byrne Florence (Flo)
Veronica
Née Whitham Passed away on 10th October 2019, aged 77 years and of Wheatley.
Beloved Wife of Patrick.
Much loved Mum, Nanna, Auntie and friend to many. Flo will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Intake on Monday 4th November at 11:15am followed by the committal at Rose Hill Cemetery at 12 noon.
There will be a collection following
the service for donations towards "Doncaster & Bassetlaw Kidney Association."
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019