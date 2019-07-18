Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:30
Our Lady of Sorrows and St. Francis
Armthorpe
Florence Brennan Notice
BRENNAN Florence Emily Peacefully passed away at home on
5th July 2019 aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Lawrence, a much loved Mum and loving Grandma.
The Funeral Service will be held in
Our Lady of Sorrows and St. Francis, Armthorpe on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at 12.30pm followed by Committal at Rands Lane Cemetery, Armthorpe. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given to St John's Hospice and Teenage Cancer Trust, Sheffield;
a donation box will be provided
at the Church.
Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster, DN3 3DL. Telephone 01302 300 744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 18, 2019
