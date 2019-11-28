Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Evelyn Jarvis Notice
JARVIS Evelyn Mary
(Eve) Passed away peacefully
with her family by her side on Saturday 23rd November 2019, at Gattison House Care Home,
aged 87 years.
Beloved sister of Ken and Jim,
much loved Aunt, Great Aunt
and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 10th December 2019, at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in lieu in Evelyn's memory. A plate will be available at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019
