|
|
|
Boughen Evelyn Peacefully at home on the 12th February and of Stainforth, aged 79 years.
A devoted wife to Gordon and a much loved mam to Stephen and the late Graham Boughen. Also a loving grandma to Abby & Amy and a
great grandma to Grayson and a
dear mother in law to Debbie.
She will be sadly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
At Rest.
The service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Stainforth, on Monday 4th March at 2.20
followed by the committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 3.20.
By request, family flowers only please but donations gratefully received to
St Mary's Church, Stainforth.
There will be a donation plate provided at the church and crematorium.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More