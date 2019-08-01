Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Eunice Needham
NEEDHAM Eunice Suddenly on 26th July and
of Balby aged 87 years.
The beloved wife of the late Dougie, much loved mum of
Jill and Sue, loving grandma of
Hannah, Amy, Stephanie and Sophie.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 5th August at 11.00am.
Floral tributes welcome but if
desired donations may be made to "Donmentia".
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
