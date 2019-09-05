|
|
|
Tupling Ernest (Ernie) Suddenly on 24th August and of Dunscroft, aged 79 years.
The beloved husband of the late Valerie, a much loved dad, grandad and a good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th September
at 10.20 a.m. Please note family flowers only by request but if desired, donations in lieu may be made to
Neuro Critical Care Dept,
Royal Hallamshire Hospital.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019