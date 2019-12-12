|
ROBINSON Ernest Peacefully in hospital on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey,
loving dad to Ann and Diane,
dear father-in-law to Peter and Ian, much loved grandad and
great-grandad.
Service and committal to be held Wednesday 18th December at
The Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster 10.00am.
Family flowers only please
but if desired, donations will be accepted for Yorkshire Cancer Research. Enquiries: A Fletcher & Sons,
31 Edinburgh Street, Goole.
Tel: 01405 763130.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019