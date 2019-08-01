|
Brough Ernest Arthur 'Ernie' Passed away peacefully
with his family by his side,
at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on Tuesday 23rd July 2019, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Eileen,
loving father of Kerry and Louise and dear father-in-law of Joe and Allan.
Ernie will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service and
committal will take place at
12 noon on Thursday 8th August
at Rose Hill Crematorium.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill St, Armthorpe, Doncaster
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019