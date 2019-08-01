Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Brough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Brough

Notice Condolences

Ernest Brough Notice
Brough Ernest Arthur 'Ernie' Passed away peacefully
with his family by his side,
at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on Tuesday 23rd July 2019, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Eileen,
loving father of Kerry and Louise and dear father-in-law of Joe and Allan.
Ernie will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service and
committal will take place at
12 noon on Thursday 8th August
at Rose Hill Crematorium.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill St, Armthorpe, Doncaster
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.