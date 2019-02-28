|
ROBERTS ERICA Peacefully, at her home in Urquhart (formerly of Warrington), on Wednesday 20th February 2019, aged 72 years. Loving wife of Michael and mum
to Paul and Ian and their partners Shirley and Alison.
Erica's funeral service, to which all
are welcome, will be held at
11am on Thursday, March 7th,
in Graham J. Rattray's Funeral Home, Shore Street, Lossiemouth, IV31 6PB. Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Graham J. Rattray Funeral Directors, Tel. 01343 815073.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
