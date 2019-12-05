|
|
|
TRUEMAN Eric Thomas Passed away peacefully
on 12th November 2019.
Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen and much loved father of Pam and Wendy, also father in law of Jeff and loving grandad and great grandad. Funeral service will take place on
Friday 13th December at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley at 11am. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made to
Cancer Research, a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Hicklings Funeral Service, 6 Church Lane, Adwick Le Street, Doncaster. Tel 01302 723229.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019