Hawley Eric Bernard Former Ridgewood secondary
school teacher, of Marr.
Passed peacefully on
8th December 2019, aged 81 years.
A very loving Husband of the late June, much loved Dad of Gail and Carol,
and cherished Grandad of
Hannah and Alex.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at the Pontefract Crematorium Chapel, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HA at 11.00am, followed by interment in Whitwood Cemetery,
1 Leeds Barnsdale Road, Castleford, WF10 5NQ at 12 noon.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster
Tel 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 19, 2019