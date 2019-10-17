Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Eric Cooke Notice
COOKE Eric Passed away peacefully on 2nd October 2019, aged 92 years and of Armthorpe.
Beloved husband of the late June,
a much loved dad, grandad and
great grandad.
Eric will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium
on Wednesday 30th October
at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations may be made in lieu to
The Dogs Trust, a donation box will be provided as you leave the service.
Enquiries to: W E Pinder,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
