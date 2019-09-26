|
CALDBECK Eric Passed away in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on the 17th September 2019,
aged 80 years.
Brother to Alan and Janet,
Dad of Sharon and Andrew,
Grandad of Matthew.
Eric will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 7th October 2019, at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
a collection box will be made available at the crematorium, any donations will be given to Doncaster Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital Trust.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster, DN1 3DJ
Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019