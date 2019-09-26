Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Caldbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Caldbeck

Notice Condolences

Eric Caldbeck Notice
CALDBECK Eric Passed away in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on the 17th September 2019,
aged 80 years.
Brother to Alan and Janet,
Dad of Sharon and Andrew,
Grandad of Matthew.
Eric will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 7th October 2019, at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
a collection box will be made available at the crematorium, any donations will be given to Doncaster Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital Trust.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster, DN1 3DJ
Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.