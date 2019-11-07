|
|
|
MAYER Enoch Peacefully passed away on 29th October 2019 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, aged 81 years, of Epworth.
Dearly loved husband of Christine, loving and supportive father of Ian, Joy & Andy. A dear father-in-law and much loved granddad, great-granddad and brother, who will be sadly
missed by his family and friends.
A committal service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 14th November at 11am to which family and friends are welcome, to be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for Enoch's life at Epworth Wesley Memorial Methodist Church at 12.30pm. No flowers by request please, if desired, donations for the benefit of Wesley Memorial Methodist Church may be left at the service or sent c/o R Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors, 68 High Street, Epworth, DN9 1EP (01427) 238065.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 7, 2019