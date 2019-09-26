|
|
|
JEPSON Elsie (Tess) Of Balby.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on 16th September 2019, aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of Vince, loving mam of Diane & Colin, dear mother in law of Sarah, devoted grandma of Sophie, David, Ashleigh, Josh, Alyssa and Shane also a much loved great grandma, sister and aunty.
Funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October at 1.00pm. No flowers by request please but if desired donations may be made to Asthma UK or Chatsfield Suite a collection box will be provided at the crematorium. Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 89 -90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019