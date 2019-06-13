|
|
|
TERRY Elizabeth Frances On Friday 31st May 2019 in Northfield Care Home
aged 65 years.
Beloved Mum of Colin, Jenny, James and Robert. Mother-in-law of Hayley.
A dearly loved Grandma of Bradley, Jack, Erin, Emelia, Ivie, Jacob and Florence. Sister of Elaine and Bernadette and an Auntie who
will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service and committal will take place on Friday 21st June 2019
at Rose Hill Crematorium Doncaster
12-20pm. The family request no black to be worn. Family flowers only please but donations will be accepted for the Stroke Assosiation.
Enquiries to Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster
TEL 01405 812966.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
