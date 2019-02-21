|
|
|
MORRIS Elizabeth May Of Bessacarr, passed away peacefully on 13th February 2019, with her family around her, aged 89 years.
The beloved wife of Peter, loving aunt, great aunt, great great aunt and
great great great aunt.
Funeral Service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only by request please but if desired donations may be made
to Dementia UK, a collection box will be provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Co op funeralcare,
89 -90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
