|
|
|
Emmerson Elizabeth
(Betty) On March 21st aged 86 years and of Hatfield, dearly beloved wife of the
late Joseph, mother of Lorna.
Passed away at Swallow Wood
Nursing Home following a stroke.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 4th April at 3-40pm.
No flowers by request please, but if desired donations in lieu for the
Special Care Baby Unit at DRI on a plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More