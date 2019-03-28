Home

Elizabeth Emmerson Notice
Emmerson Elizabeth
(Betty) On March 21st aged 86 years and of Hatfield, dearly beloved wife of the
late Joseph, mother of Lorna.
Passed away at Swallow Wood
Nursing Home following a stroke.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 4th April at 3-40pm.
No flowers by request please, but if desired donations in lieu for the
Special Care Baby Unit at DRI on a plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
