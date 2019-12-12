|
|
|
BROLLY Elizabeth Dodd
(Betty) Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 1st December and
of Stainforth, aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Patrick,
a loving mam, nanna, great little nanna also a dear sister.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service in
Our Lady Of The Assumption
Catholic Church, Stainforth on Monday
16th December at 1pm followed
by interment in Stainforth Cemetery.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons
Funeral Directors, Fishlake
tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019