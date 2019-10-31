|
|
|
Bawden Elizabeth (Betty) Passed away peacefully on the 17th October at
Rock House Care Home,
aged 82 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Gerald Bawden. A loving Mum, Nanna,
Great Nanna, Sister, Aunt and friend who will be missed.
The Funeral service will take place at St. Helen's Catholic Church in Oldcotes on the 4th November at 2.00pm followed by committal at
Barnby Moor Crematorium.
The reception to follow at the
Crown Hotel, Bawtry.
Enquiries to
W E Pinder & Son, Bawtry.
Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019