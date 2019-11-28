|
Ball Elaine Ann Mrs Elaine Ann Ball
peacefully passed away on 14th November 2019 aged 75.
Beloved wife of the late Terry Ball, cherished mum of Jacqueline, Debra and Allison. Proud grandma of Matthew, Laura and Natasha. Beloved sister, aunty and good friend.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 11th December at 1.20pm at Rose Hill Crematorium. By request family flowers only, donations can be made in Elaine's memory to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to J Steadman and Sons,
3 Balby Road, DN4 0RB. 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019