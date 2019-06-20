Home

FIRTH EILEEN Peacefully on the
11th June 2019,
in Doncaster Royal Infirmary
with her family at her side and of
Cusworth, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the
late Roger Firth,
much loved mum to Alan,
Graham, Julie and Mark,
also a loving nana
and great grandmother.
The funeral service and
committal will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th June at 2.20 pm.
Family flowers only please but if desired
donations may be made in lieu to
The Aurora Centre at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary c/o
W.E Pinder & Son.
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
