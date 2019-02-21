Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Eileen Button Notice
BUTTON Eileen Peacefully on 7th February, after a short illness
and of Armthorpe
(formerly Dunscroft), aged 88 years.
The beloved wife of the late Jim,
a dearly loved mum, devoted nanan
and great grandma and
good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday
1st March at 10.40am.
Please note family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations in lieu may be made to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
