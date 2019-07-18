|
Nicholson Edwin
(Ned) Passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side on 3rd July 2019, aged 93 years.
A beloved husband of the late Eileen,
a dear dad to Geoffrey, Christine
and their families. Also a dear
grandad to many. Ned will be
sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at
All Saints Church, Arksey on 22nd
July 2019 at 11.15am followed by
burial at Arksey Cemetery.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 207a Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302727959
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 18, 2019