|
|
|
GRUGAN Edward (Ted) Passed away peacefully at home
on 11th September after an short illness and of Dunscroft aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Hetty, loving dad to Michael, Anne
and Peter, also a dear grandad,
great-grandad and brother.
He will be so sadly missed. Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church Stainforth followed by Interment in Hatfield Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but if desired donations in lieu for church fund a plate provided in church.
For a date and time of the funeral please contact B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake,
Tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019