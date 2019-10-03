|
TOWNEND Edith Mary
Passed away peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on Friday 20th September, aged 93.
Mother to David and Jean and
widow of William Townend.
Mary had been a resident of
St. Marys Nursing Home since 2011
after living for many years in
Chequer Avenue, Hyde Park.
Her funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium at 3pm on Wednesday 16th October.
Family flowers only, but if desired, donations can be accepted for the Salvation Army and a donation plate will be available after the service.
Please direct enquiries to
Steadmans Funeral Directors,
Balby Road, Doncaster 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019