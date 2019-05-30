Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00
Methodist Church
Bentley
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00
Arksey Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Boldry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Boldry

Notice Condolences

Edith Boldry Notice
BOLDRY Edith Mary Formerly of Herbert Road.

Passed away peacefully on the
20th May 2019, at Hatfield House,
aged 100 Years.

The beloved Wife of the late Reginald, Mother of Roger and Anne,
Mother-in-law of Michael and Dorothy. A devoted Grandma, Great Grandma, loving friend and relation to many.

The funeral service will take place at the Methodist Church, Bentley,
on Monday 10th June at 11:00am, followed by the interment at
Arksey Cemetery at 12:00 Noon.
Family flowers only.

Enquiries to:
The Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ
Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.