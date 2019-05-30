|
BOLDRY Edith Mary Formerly of Herbert Road.
Passed away peacefully on the
20th May 2019, at Hatfield House,
aged 100 Years.
The beloved Wife of the late Reginald, Mother of Roger and Anne,
Mother-in-law of Michael and Dorothy. A devoted Grandma, Great Grandma, loving friend and relation to many.
The funeral service will take place at the Methodist Church, Bentley,
on Monday 10th June at 11:00am, followed by the interment at
Arksey Cemetery at 12:00 Noon.
Family flowers only.
Enquiries to:
The Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ
Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 30, 2019
