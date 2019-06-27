|
ALLEN Edgar Passed away suddenly on
19th June 2019, aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of Marg, loving Dad to Maria, Clare, Steve and Phil. A much loved Grandad and Great Grandad; always in our hearts, forever loved.
The Funeral Service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, on Tuesday 9th July 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the family's chosen charity; a plate will be provided after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Edlington, DN12 1BU
Telephone 01709 861 447.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 27, 2019
