|
|
|
Skidmore Douglas Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 17th August 2019 aged 91 years.
Loving and caring husband of the late Doreen Skidmore, much loved Dad of Paul, Anne and the late Michael, dear Grandad of Johanna, Laura, Georgina and Katrina, Great Grandad of Thomas and Niamh.
The funeral service will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium,
Ascot Avenue, Cantley, Doncaster,
DN4 6HE on Friday the 20th September 2019 at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations if desired can be made to the R.N.I B and a donation box will be available at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to: The Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019