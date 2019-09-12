Home

BENNETT Douglas Passed away peacefully on
September 4th, formerly of
Skellow and Edlington.
Aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Beryl.
Dear Father of Alan, Leslie, Malcolm, Stephen, Angela, Paul, Andrew,
Diane, Teresa and Gillian.
Also a Dear Father-in-law, Grandad,
Great Grandad and Great Great Grandad and a good friend to many.
'Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed'
Funeral service will take place
on Friday 20th September at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley
at 2.40pm.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
