SWIFT DOROTHY
(Née CLARKE) Daughter of William Clarke, former mayor of
Doncaster and herself former mayoress of Doncaster 1971-1972, passed away peacefully in hospital
on Saturday September 21st 2019,
aged 95 years.
The funeral service is to take place at St. James' Parish Church Braithwell
on Thursday October 10 th at 1.00pm followed by cremation at
Rosehill Crematorium, Doncaster.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Braithwell P.C Fabric Fund and or British Heart Foundation may be left in Church or sent c/o Hannah Elliott,
Maltby Independent Funeral Service
17-19 Morrell St, Maltby S66 7LL
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019