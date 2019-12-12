Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
13:00
St Aidan's Church
Wheatley Hills
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Sinclair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Sinclair

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Sinclair Notice
SINCLAIR Dorothy 'Dot'
Eileen
formerly Atkinson Passed away in the Town Moor Care Home on 6th December 2019, aged 96.
Beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma.

A celebration of her life will be held at St Aidan's Church, Wheatley Hills on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 1:00pm followed by cremation at the Rose Hill Crematorium at 2:00pm.
There will be a retiring collection in aid of Dementia UK.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -