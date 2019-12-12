|
SINCLAIR Dorothy 'Dot'
Eileen
formerly Atkinson Passed away in the Town Moor Care Home on 6th December 2019, aged 96.
Beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at St Aidan's Church, Wheatley Hills on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 1:00pm followed by cremation at the Rose Hill Crematorium at 2:00pm.
There will be a retiring collection in aid of Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019