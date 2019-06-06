Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00
The Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel
Dorothy Murray Notice
Murray Dorothy Passed away peacefully, in Town Moor House, after a long illness, on the
26th May 2019, aged 88 years.
A beloved wife of the late Charlie
and a dear mum and grandma.
Dorothy will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to take place at The Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on Friday 14th June 2019 at 12.00pm followed by burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
