|
|
|
Murray Dorothy Passed away peacefully, in Town Moor House, after a long illness, on the
26th May 2019, aged 88 years.
A beloved wife of the late Charlie
and a dear mum and grandma.
Dorothy will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to take place at The Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on Friday 14th June 2019 at 12.00pm followed by burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
Read More