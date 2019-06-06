|
FLANAGAN Dorothy Helen Passed away peacefully on
25th May, 2019. Aged 82 years and of Edenthorpe. Loving wife of the late Eric Flanagan. Much loved Mum of Michael, Carol and Tracey. Also a dear Grandma and Great Grandma. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, Stainforth on Thursday 13th June, 2019 at 2.00pm. Followed by committal at the Rose Hill Crematorium.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
