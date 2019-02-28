Home

Doris Taylor Notice
Taylor Doris Passed away peacefully on
18th February 2019, aged 96 years,
formerly of Armthorpe.
The beloved wife of the late Bert,
loving mum to Roger and Janet
and mother in law to Wendy.
Doris was also an adoring
grandma and great grandma.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium
on Tuesday 5th March at 4pm,
family flowers only please by request but, if desired, donations will be gratefully accepted for
Woodlea Care Home comforts fund.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe,
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
