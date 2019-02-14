|
SUGONDO Doreena
née Hardman Peacefully on 31st January and of Wheatley Hills,
aged 89 years.
The dearly loved Mum of Barry and Camille and Mum in Law of Gillian, devoted Nana of Barry John and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th February at 10.20am.
Please note family flowers only by request but if desired, donations in lieu may be made to the Autistic Society.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841 679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
