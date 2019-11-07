|
Szagala Doreen Passed away peacefully on
November 1st at her home in
Adwick-le-Street, with her family
by her side. Aged 83 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Roman.
Dear Mother of Kenneth, Alan, Barry, Amanda and the late John.
Also a Dear Mother in Law, Grandma, Great Grandma and friend to many.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed"
Funeral Service will take place today, Thursday 7th November, at St. Laurences Church, Adwick-le-Street at 3.30pm. Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane,
Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 7, 2019