MARSDEN Doreen Peacefully on the
18th November and of Stainforth aged 85 years.
A devoted wife to the late Harry Marsden and a much loved mam of Lynda, Sue, Carol, Ken, John, Steve,
Val and the late Pam. Also a loving grandma to all her grandchildren
and a dear sister to
Margaret & the late Ron & Barry.
She will be sadly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 2nd December at 3.20pm. Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received to the Alzheimer's Society. A donation plate will be provided at the crematorium. Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services Tel 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019