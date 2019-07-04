|
|
|
DICKINSON Doreen Passed away peacefully at home on 26th June after an illness bravely borne and of Dunscroft, aged 79 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Dennis, loving mam to Karen, Amanda & Marie also a dear nanna, great nanna and sister, she will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 9th July at 2-40pm.
Family flowers only please, if desired donations in lieu for Parkinson Society, a plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B A Wright & Sons, Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 4, 2019