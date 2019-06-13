Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Hubbard

Memories Condolences

Donna Hubbard Memories
HUBBARD DONNA
(nee Sheldon) Birthday Memories of a much cherished,
loving daughter and sister
11-06-1970 - 13-01-2014

We thought of you today,
But that is nothing new,
We thought of you yesterday,
And will tomorrow too,
We think of you in silence,
And make no outward show,
For what it meant to lose you,
Only those who love you know,
Remembering you is easy,
We do it every day,
It's the heartache of losing you,
That will never go away.

Always in our thoughts and hearts.
Dad, Colin, Lesley, Bradley
Family and Friends.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.