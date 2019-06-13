|
HUBBARD DONNA
(nee Sheldon) Birthday Memories of a much cherished,
loving daughter and sister
11-06-1970 - 13-01-2014
We thought of you today,
But that is nothing new,
We thought of you yesterday,
And will tomorrow too,
We think of you in silence,
And make no outward show,
For what it meant to lose you,
Only those who love you know,
Remembering you is easy,
We do it every day,
It's the heartache of losing you,
That will never go away.
Always in our thoughts and hearts.
Dad, Colin, Lesley, Bradley
Family and Friends.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
