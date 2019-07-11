Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Stevenson

Notice Condolences

Donald Stevenson Notice
Stevenson Donald Passed away at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 23rd June 2019, aged 75 years and of Stainforth.
Beloved Husband of the late Stella.
Much loved Dad of Sharon, Dawn
and Michael. Dear Father in law of
Tony. Cherished Grandad and
Great Grandad. Don will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 19th July at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please,
however there will be a collection
plate available for donations
towards Cancer Research.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin
Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.